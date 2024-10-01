British father-of-four dies during ‘first lads holiday’ to Benidorm: Tributes pour in for ‘devoted’ family man

A BRITISH father-of-four has died during his ‘first lads holiday’ in Benidorm.

Welshman Nathan Osman, from Pontypridd, is said to have suffered a fatal fall after ‘getting lost’ while looking for his hotel and after ‘having too much to drink.’

His ‘devastated’ family have now launched a GoFundMe page to fly him back home and give him ‘the funeral he deserves.’

The page has already raised more than €13,000, with any extra proceeds set to go to Nathan’s children.

In a Facebook post, his sister Alannah Hughes wrote: “By now lots of people have heard the tragic news of my brother Nathan Osman.

“He traveled on his first boys holiday and after too much to drink, he got lost looking for his hotel and fell.

“Nathan didn’t want to leave this earth, leave his children and our family. He would be so gutted, he had so many plans for himself and the kids’ future.

“Our family are distraught, our hearts are broke and breaking for Nathan and his children. Nathan was thee best father, son, uncle and certainly the most amazing, wonderful, supportive brother to me.”

She added: “I miss him so much already, he didn’t deserve this! My heart has never felt pain like this and I will long for my little brother for as long as I live.

“Please pray for his children, they were Nathan’s life and reason to live. For anyone asking what they can do, please just send strength to his children and my parents and pray that Nathan can be brought home as soon as possible.”

The GoFundMe page said Nathan ‘was the smile that would light up the room’.

It describes him as a ‘dedicated father’ who ‘provided his children with the best life’.

It continued: “Nathan, a young and devoted father, unconditionally loved son, brother and friend had so much to live for and this news has come as a massive shock to everyone who was lucky enough to know him.

“We please ask that you and anyone you know, help our cause in bringing Nathan back to Wales where the funeral he deserves can be held to put Nathan to rest in hopes that it may provide the family with much needed comfort and closure.”

The Olive Press has contacted Benidorm City Council for comment.