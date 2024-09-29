29 Sep, 2024
29 Sep, 2024 @ 07:00
Thugs dump BMW 4×4 into a crystal blue lagoon on Spain’s Costa Blanca after ‘using it for an attempted robbery’

A BMW has been found submerged in a canal after allegedly being used in an attempted robbery on the Costa Blanca.

The black vehicle was discovered in the crystal blue waters by a passerby who was walking between Orihuela and Pilar de la Horadada earlier this week.

Local services were called to extract the car as soon as possible on Thursday.

The Guardia Civil is investigating the case, according to local reports.

The pictures were shared in post in English and Spanish on a local Facebook page.

The post said: “One of our members sent us the photos we published, showing a BMW car submerged in the canal, just between Orihuela and Pilar de la Horadada.

“Orihuela Local Police sources tell us that it is a vehicle which was used last night in an attempted robbery in Lomas de Campoamor and the thieves threw it into the canal.

“Guardia Civil are making the appropriate enquiries.

“In the meantime, CHS operatives are emptying the affected section of the canal to extract the car as soon as possible and indicate that everything is under control.”

Laurence Dollimore

