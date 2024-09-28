Watch: Hilarious moment relieved expat sips his beer in Marbella after almost being crushed by a falling palm tree amid severely strong winds

THIS is the moment an expat sipped his beer just moments after almost being crushed by a falling palm tree.

Andrey, 32, was enjoying a caña on Marbella’s beachfront on Saturday when strong winds began battering the promenade.

Suddenly, customers at the chiringuito where he was enjoying a beer ‘heard a creak’, before a huge palm tree came crashing to the ground.

Andrey, originally from Ukraine, told the Olive Press: “It was quite a shock, I’ve got no idea how nobody got hurt.”

Video footage shows how the palm tree was within inches of crushing Andrey’s table, with its leaves reaching the expat’s feet.

However he was all smiles as, incredibly, he didn’t lose a drop of his beer.

Un-beer-lievable: Andrey with his caña after almost being crushed by a tree in Marbella (COPYRIGHT OLIVE PRESS SPAIN)

Fallen palm tree in Marbella on Saturday (COPYRIGHT OLIVE PRESS SPAIN)

Palm tree collapses onto bar terrace in Marbella (COPYRIGHT OLIVE PRESS SPAIN)

Perhaps even more luckily, the tree landed on a table where a group had just got up to pay.

“There was a big gust, we heard a creak and then snap,” explained a barmaid.

“It’s not our fault and I hope the town hall comes and makes a close check of all the other trees around.”

Strong winds are currently hitting the Costa del Sol as the autumn season gets well underway – however there have been no weather warnings from state weather agency Aemet.

It comes as video shared on Instagram showed trees being blown over in Fuengirola today.