2 bedroom Penthouse for sale in Mar de Cristal with pool garage – € 149,950

Penthouse Mar de Cristal, Murcia 2 beds 1 baths € 149,950

A stunning 2 bed penthouse apartment with communal pool and sea views located in Ribera Beach. Fully equipped kitchen, that connects with the living/dining room. There are also two bedrooms with fitted wardrobes and a full bathroom. From the living/dining room there is access to the terrace where you will find the stairs that connect the main floor with the solarium. This property has aircon in both bedrooms and living room and is sold fully furnished. Mar de Cristal has 1100m of beautiful sandy beaches, a tennis centre, marina, supermarkets, bars and restaurants. The Calblanque national park…