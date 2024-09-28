Watch: British tourist ‘just wants to fly home’ after terrifying ordeal on first night of her holiday in Spain

THIS is the moment a British tourist contemplated getting the first flight home following a terrifying ordeal during the first night of her holiday in Spain.

TikToker @Sabrinaescapes told her followers how someone had ‘tried to enter’ her holiday apartment on the Costa Adeje in Tenerife.

The young woman said someone smashed the window of her entrance door and threw a glass bottle at her.

The Brit’s video showed the broken glass window and bits of broken bottle scattered all over her bed and floor.

Speaking to camera, Sabrina said: “At 4am today whilst I was sleeping, someone smashed the windows of the apartment I’m staying in and then threw the glass bottle at me.

“I didn’t know what their plan was so I grabbed something and screamed until they left.”

She added: “And now I’m contemplating, do I book another hotel? A nice one that no-one can get in to? Or do I just fly home and call it a day?

“It’s only going to be like 50 Euros to fly back to the UK. I don’t know.”

Viewers offered Sabrina support in the comments, with some warning against visiting Tenerife.

One said: “My daughter had a similar experience in July. She and friends had just arrived.”

Another added: “Tenerife is beyond belief at the moment, a place to stay clear of.”

Meanwhile another said: “My friend has been robbed in a hotel last week Sabrina. He’s devastated because they took the safe with all his possessions in.”

In an update, Sabrina said she decided to stay and did not let the experience ruin her holiday.

She said: “I’m fine… I’m in a nice hotel, nice resort now. It’s fantastic, my view is incredible… I feel much safer here. This is a beautiful resort with lots of entertainment going on tonight. I’m going to chill and here and probably just explore the rest of Tenerife in the morning.”

