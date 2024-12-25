Burglars used ‘slip method’ to open front doors and steal from luxury holiday homes on the Costa Blanca

TWO men suspected of robbing luxury holiday homes on the Costa Blanca have been arrested by the Guardia Civil.

The two Algerians- aged 55 and 61- have an ‘extensive’ criminal record for similar offences.

They are said to be experts in using the ‘slip method’ to enter properties which uses cards to slip open front door latches.

READ MORE:

DETAINEES TRANSFERRED

The duo are accused of committing five burglaries in the Calpe and Moraira areas with inquiries continuing over other break-ins in the Marina Alta region.

The men stole exclusive brand items and other goods valued at more than €50,000.

They were caught red-handed robbing a newly-built villa in Calpe last month.

Several Guardia Civil patrols were despatched to the property with one of the men arrested as he tried to flee the building.

His colleague was found hiding inside a closet.

Authorities launched Operation Noumel in September after a significant increase in robberies affected high-end homes.

The suspects were involved in at least four other burglaries committed in the area between July and September.

In one of the robberies in Calpe, they stole jewellery and other goods worth more than €40,000.

Despite the duo’s criminal history, a Denia judge freed them on bail as investigations continue.