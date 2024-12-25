Watch: Father of missing Belfast man pleads for help with search in Spain ‘before it’s too late’ – as relatives spend Christmas Day scouring a field

THE father of a missing Belfast man became emotional today as he shared footage of a field he and five others were searching in Spain.

John George, aka John Hardy, 36, has not been seen since he is believed to have driven down to Benidorm from Alicante on December 14.

Last Wednesday, he missed his flight home, sparking serious concern among his relatives, several of whom have flown out to look for him.

In a video shared on Facebook today, John’s father films a large patch of land that he said just six people are searching, describing the task as ‘finding a needle in a haystick.’

He adds: “I need locals to come help us find our son, before it’s too late, I just need him home… somebody tell us where he is…

“Whoever has done this, give us him home.”

Father-of-two John, 36, was due to drive from Alicante to Benidorm on Saturday, December 14.

That same afternoon, he made his last known phone call to his family, which has been described as ‘distressed’.

In her latest social media post, his sister Courtney George wrote: “Someone out there knows where John is, please have a conscience. See our pain put us out of our misery.”

According to the Belfast Telegraph, video footage has emerged online showing John inside an apartment with a group of ‘Russian-sounding’ men.

In the 26-second clip, John is said to appear intoxicated before mentioning being in Spain.

Missing: John Hardy has not been seen or heard from for 11 days

It is not known if the video was recorded in Benidorm or Torrevieja, where John moved to earlier this year.

Police in Northern Ireland are said to be aware of the footage and are reportedly looking to speak to a criminal ‘from Newtownards but now living in Spain’.

They believe the individual may have information about John’s whereabouts, but have so far been unable to contact him.

The Belfast Telegraph reported that John’s family were unaware of any connection between them.

Meanwhile, family members continue to post emotional appeals and updates online.

Another relative wrote today: “Whilst you organise your presents, we are organising search parties.

“Whilst you wrap you presents, we wrap our arms around eachother in grief. Whilst your children wait for news of santa.

“Our John’s sons wait for news of their Daddy, every minute of the day frozen in anxious anticipation, waiting for any news that will bring him home to us and end this nightmare.”

They added: “Please keep sharing his face and name far and wide – for us, for hi