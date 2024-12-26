26 Dec, 2024
26 Dec, 2024 @ 07:00
Woman tries to murder her husband by starting fire in Valencia apartment block and hiding extinguishers

A WOMAN has been arrested for arson and attempted murder after starting a blaze in a Valencia area apartment aimed at killing her husband.

The intended victim, 51, who has reduced mobility was rescued by two Alaquas Policia Local officers shortly before firefighters arrived.

The man’s wife, 45, set the blaze on a landing at around 3am on Tuesday.

FIRE SET ON STAIRWELL

She then went to the police station to report what she had done.

“It was me. Call the fire brigade because I set fire to the building and if I were you, I would hurry up,” she said as soon as she entered the station.

Two officers rushed to the address and evacuated several apartments on the first floor as a precaution.

They also used a megaphone to wake up residents on the upper floors to tell them to stay in their homes.

After rescuing the woman’s husband, officers and residents extinguished the fire.

A jerrycan containing petrol was found on the second floor landing where the couple live.

All of the fire extinguishers had been taken up and hidden on the top floor in case residents tried to put out the blaze.

No one was injured.

Alex Trelinski

