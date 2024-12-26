26 Dec, 2024
26 Dec, 2024 @ 10:00
Is Boxing Day a holiday in Spain? How December 26 is celebrated differently across the country – from 9th century traditions to skinny dipping

Traditional Christmas Copa Nadal
People dressed as Santa Claus jump in the water at the 112th Christmas traditional "Copa Nadal", Spain's oldest open water swimming competition, held every year on the Christmas day morning in the Port of Barcelona, Spain on December 25, 2021. (Photo by Davide Bonaldo/Sipa USA) *** Local Caption *** 36752665

DECEMBER 26, or Boxing Day, is a time-honoured tradition in the UK, but do Spaniards celebrate it? 

This year, Christmas Day falls on a Wednesday, so it would be logical to think you’d get an extra day off for Boxing Day, 

However, unfortunately Spain does not celebrate the holiday in most places. 

It is only recognised in Cataluña and Palma de Mallorca, where Saint Stephen’s Day is celebrated.

Known as Diada de Sant Esteve, it is marked by eating cannelloni and spending time with family as everyone gets a day off.

The tradition dates back to the ninth century when Cataluña was part of the Carolingian empire. 

In other expat hotspots, some will celebrate Boxing Day by diving into icy waters as is the British tradition. 

From Malaga to Murcia and beyond, bonkers Brits will take a dip to shake off their festive hangovers, wearing only santa hats and swimming cossies.

The event is always followed by mulled wine and mince pies to warm up again.

Yzabelle Bostyn

Yzabelle Bostyn is an NCTJ trained journalist who started her journalistic career at the Olive Press in 2023.
Before moving to Spain, she studied for a BA in English Literature and Hispanic Studies at the University of Sheffield.
After graduating she moved to the university’s journalism department, one of the best in the UK.
Throughout the past few years, she has taken on many roles including social media marketing, copywriting and radio presenting.
She then took a year out to travel Latin America, scaling volcanoes in Guatemala and swimming with sharks in Belize.
Then, she came to the Olive Press last year where she has honed her travel writing skills and reported on many fantastic experiences such as the Al Andalus luxury train.
She has also undertaken many investigations, looking into complex issues like Spain’s rental crisis and rising cancer rates.
Always willing to help, she has exposed many frauds and scams, working alongside victims to achieve justice.
She is most proud of her work on Nolotil, a drug linked to the deaths of many Brits in Spain.
A campaign launched by Yzabelle has received considerable support and her coverage has been by the UK and Spanish media alike.
Her writing has featured on many UK news outlets from the Sun to the Mail Online, who contracted her to report for them in Tenerife on growing tourism issues.
Recently, she has appeared on Times Radio covering deadly flooding in Valencia.

