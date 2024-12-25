25 Dec, 2024
25 Dec, 2024 @ 15:37
1 min read

Second British woman missing in Spain is found just hours before Christmas Day

A SECOND British woman has been found after vanishing during a holiday to Tenerife a week ago.

Steph (pictured above), 28, disappeared after an argument with relatives at her hotel on December 18.

A desperate search by her family ensued, with loved ones describing her as ‘vulnerable’.

But according to Missing Persons Tenerife, Steph was found last night in a huge relief for her family.

It said in a statement: “In good news, Steph was found on the evening of December 24, thank you to everyone who helped.”

It comes after Abbie Hulse, a mother-of-four, was also found this week after disappearing on Tenerife.

Meanwhile, John Hardy, a father-of-two from Belfast, remains missing from Benidorm.

The 36-year-old was due to drive from Alicante to Benidorm on Saturday, December 14.

That same afternoon, he made his last known phone call to his family, which has been described as ‘distressed’.

In a social media post this week, his sister Courtney George wrote: “Someone out there knows where John is, please have a conscience. See our pain put us out of our misery.”

According to the Belfast Telegraph, video footage has emerged online showing John inside an apartment with a group of ‘Russian-sounding’ men.

In the 26-second clip, John is said to appear intoxicated before mentioning being in Spain.

Missing: John Hardy has not been seen or heard from for 10 days

It is not known if the video was recorded in Benidorm or Torrevieja, where John moved to earlier this year.

Police in Northern Ireland are said to be aware of the footage and are reportedly looking to speak to a criminal ‘from Newtownards but now living in Spain’.

They believe the individual may have information about John’s whereabouts, but have so far been unable to contact him.

The Belfast Telegraph reported that John’s family were unaware of any connection between them.

Meanwhile, family members continue to post emotional appeals and updates online.

Another relative wrote yesterday: “Whilst you organise your presents, we are organising search parties.

“Whilst you wrap you presents, we wrap our arms around eachother in grief. Whilst your children wait for news of santa.

“Our John’s sons wait for news of their Daddy, every minute of the day frozen in anxious anticipation, waiting for any news that will bring him home to us and end this nightmare.”

They added: “Please keep sharing his face and name far and wide – for us, for his family. We need answers. We need him home. We need this living nightmare to end.”

