Fishing village dubbed ‘the most beautiful in northern Spain’ by National Geographic is a must-visit for 2025

THIS fishing village has been dubbed northern Spain’s most beautiful by National Geographic, as they name it next year’s must visit.

Not all the charming towns of northern Spain are tucked away in Galicia.

For those seeking a tranquil escape by the Atlantic, brimming with good vibes and a laid-back energy, Mundaka in the Basque Country stands out as a coastal gem.

Photo: mundakaturismo

Celebrated by National Geographic for its enchanting allure, picturesque streets, and postcard-perfect landscapes, this little surf haven is a must-visit for 2025, according to the magazine.

Surf enthusiasts flock here in the winter to tackle its legendary left-hand wave, hailed as the best in Europe.

Mundaka is so famed for its surfing, it has even hosted the world championship and has very reliable conditions, with every one out of three days being surfable.

Photo: mundakaturismo

The coastal scenery is a spectacle in itself, dotted with surfers braving the Atlantic’s might.

Yet, Mundaka’s appeal extends far beyond its waves, offering a treasure trove of experiences that make it worth exploring in depth.

Wandering through Mundaka’s old town feels like stepping into a Disney fairytale.

Vibrant facades, flower-adorned balconies, and the soothing sound of the sea create an enchanting backdrop for any getaway.

A visit begins with the unmissable Church of Santa Maria, a 16th-century Gothic masterpiece visible from afar.

From there, a stroll along Lorategi Street leads to the harbour, where fishing boats gently rock with the tide, embodying the essence of maritime tradition.

Photo: TurismoVasco.com

Nearby, the Renaissance-style Cross of Calvary and the neoclassical Simitur House—dating back to 1783 and adorned with striking murals—add further charm to this picturesque village.

Another must-see is the Hermitage of Santa Catalina, perched on a peninsula between two estuaries.

Surrounded by lush pastures, dramatic cliffs, and sweeping ocean views, this 19th-century chapel offers a stunning panorama.

Mundaka is a vibrant, colourful, and lively fishing village that’s as visually captivating as it is culturally rich.

Whether you’re drawn by the waves, the history, or the scenery, it’s a place that lingers in the memory—a true jewel of the Basque Coast.

Visiting the town makes a great road trip combined with Guernica, Bermeo and San Juan de Gaztelguatxe which was featured as Dragonstone in Game of Thrones.