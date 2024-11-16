Manic Street Preachers and Flaming Lips are coming to Spain: Iconic groups lead impressive festival line-up

ICONIC bands are set to play a Spanish festival next year, including the Manic Street Preachers and The Flaming Lips.

The Azkena Rock Festival in Vitoria, will play host rock royalty next summer as Johnny Rotten, Manic Street Preachers and The Flaming Lips are added to the lineup.

Photo: PiL

From June 19 to 21, the Basque Country capital is the only Spanish city part of the Manics ‘Critical Thinking’ tour.

Their 15th album, it will come out next January meanwhile The Flaming Lips will celebrate the 20th anniversary of their album ‘Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots.’

Johnny Rotten, for his part, will be appearing as part of his new outfit, P.i.L (Public Image Limited) after previously attending Azkena with the Sex Pistols.

They are joined by Lucinda Williams, a multi-Grammy winning artist with over 30 years of experience in the folk, rock and country scene.