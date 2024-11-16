Revealed: Spain’s private islands that are enjoyed by the rich and famous – including Russian oligarchs, Elon Musk and Lionel Messi

THESE are the Spanish private islands frequented by the rich and famous, including Lionel Messi and Elon Musk.

Celebs as diverse as musicians Shakira and Ricky Martin, actors Mel Gibson, Johnny Depp and Leonardo de Caprio, magician David Copperfield and and businessman Richard Branson have one thing in common – they all own their own private island.

Photo: Romano Arquitectos

While the majority of these are in Florida and the Caribbean, Spain has its own collection of private islands, which beckon the mega-rich, each boasting its own unique allure and opulence.

From the sun-drenched shores of Ibiza to the more understated charm of Galicia, these exclusive havens serve as retreats for the wealthy elite.

Here we spotlight four of Spain’s ‘private islands’ owned by the mega rich – including a Russian oligarch.

Sa Ferradura, Ibiza

The ‘epitome of luxury’, a week on this exclusive island costs an eye watering €250,000-300,000 for up to 12 other guests.

Photo: Romano Arquitectos

Owned by Russian oligarch Mikhail Prokhorov (currently engaged in a spat with Vladimir Putin) the haven has been enjoyed by the rich and famous, including Lionel Messi, Cesc Fabregas and Elon Musk.

To access the top-tier accommodation, visitors must answer a list of questions from the eager to please staff: What’s your favourite food? What style of service do you prefer? What little details would make you happy?

Photo: Romano Arquitectos

Like ‘being taken to a Bond villain’s lair’ guests are picked up in blacked out cars and driven across rocky terrain to arrive at their destination.

Set over 3.5 hectares, it has a bar, a spa, an infinity pool, a lagoon and a gym after being kitted out with extensive, four year renovations by the ‘eccentric’ owner.

It is found 22 kilometres away from central Ibiza, making it the perfect getaway for the rich and famous.

Tagomago, Ibiza

Just minutes from the ‘playground of Ibiza’, this private island provides a refuge from the chaos.

Photo: tagomagoisland.com

The only property is an ultra-modern and it comes with a personal jetty, pool, jacuzzi, helipad, professional grade kitchen, a spa, panoramic terraces and chartering services.

Spread over 600,000m2, the island offers an intimate experience just 900 metres from Ibiza.

You can even contract the ultimate party experience, with a yacht day, a night at Pacha, Ibiza’s most exclusive nightclub and dinner at some of the area’s finest restaurants.

Photo: tagomagoisland.com

Visitors can also tailor activities to them, with paddle boarding, diving, jet skiing and sailing on offer.

The island is popular with celebrities, including Cristiano Ronaldo, Justin Bieber and Liz Hurley.

It is also a preferred destination for luxury weddings.

Despite this, the island is no stranger to controversy. Manager and long-time partner of Spanish actress Norma Deval, German entrepreneur Matthias Khün was sentenced to six months in prison plus a fine of €10,800 for building on the island.

The real estate agent, who owns Kuhn & Partner, carried out construction works on the Tagomago without permission and licenses, tainting a Natural Area of Special Interest.

It reportedly costs some €25,000 a night to stay and it last sold for €150 million.

Today, members of Austrian nobility are thought to be the owners of the mansion, though Khün still manages the island.

Toralla Island, Vigo

Not quite as glamorous is Vigo’s Toralla Island, home to a tower block plonked in the middle of the estuary.

Photo: Paixas Galegas

A controversial project, the 70 metre tall residential building was constructed in the 1960s and is now an integral part of the Vigo coastline.

Also in contrast with the natural surroundings are the 30 high-end chalets built throughout the 10.6 hectare island.

Residents are connected to the mainland by a bridge leading to the Playa de Vao.

Although the urbanisation is private, the island’s two beaches and roman remains are open for public access.

Isla Mayor, Murcia

Photo: solazlines.com

In the middle of the Mar Menor lies this 94 hectare volcanic island.

Also known as Isla del Baron, the island takes its name from the Baron of Benifayo, who built a neomudejar style palace on the summit of the long-dead volcano.

The island is known for its unique plant and birdlife, including rare Chamaerops.

In nearby San Pedro del Pinatar, the Baron built another neomudejar palace which is now the town’s Archaeological and Ethnographic Museum.

Isla del Burguillo, Avila

Hidden in a valley of mountains and forests lies this mysterious island.

Photo: Isla del Burguillo

A tiny islet in the centre of the Burguillo reservoir, it is home to a magnificent castle surrounded by defensive walls.

Parts of the stunning fortress can be rented from as little as €340, but to be the king of the whole castle, you need to cough up at least €1,300.

Photo: Isla del Burguillo

Up to 10 people can live out their mediaeval fantasies by staying over at the stronghold, with an additional 38 spaces available for glamping.

They also host weddings, parties and other events.

If you’re a pauper not a prince, you can alternatively visit with a €10 guided tour.

Isla Colom, Menorca

Part of the Albufera del Grao Natural Park, this 59 hectare island differs greatly from its uber luxe Ibizan neighbours.

Photo: Trip Advisor

Once home to a hospital for infectious diseases, the enclave is known for its rich biodiversity and paradise beaches just 200 metres from Menorca’s north coast.

Curiously, it is also home to the ruins of a Talayotic (Iron Age) village and an ancient funerary structure.

Once owned by the Roca family, it was sold to the Spanish investment group Meruelo Investments in 2018 for a cool €3.2 million.