16 Nov, 2024
16 Nov, 2024 @ 09:00
Pictured: Stunning Mongolian horses are relocated to Spain as part of rewilding programme

SPAIN has welcomed stunning Mongolian horses as part of an ambitious rewilding project.

Some ten rare wild horses native to the steppes of Central Asia have been relocated to the Iberian highlands as part of a conservation program.

The Przewalski (or Mongolian) horses were released into an area of 850,000 hectares between Castilla-La Mancha and Aragon. 

Managed by Rewilding Spain, the program is part of a mission to restore the ‘beautiful landscape’ of southern Iberia. 

It is hoped the horses will help restore a healthy ecosystem by improving the quality of pastures, boosting the region’s biodiversity and reducing the risk of forest fires.  

The rewilding programme has been televised in the documentary ‘Breathing New Life into the Iberian Highlands.’

Yzabelle Bostyn

After spending much of her childhood in Andalucia and adulthood between Barcelona and Latin America, Yzabelle has settled in the Costa del Sol to put her NCTJ & Journalism Masters to good use. She is particularly interested in travel, vegan food and has been leading the Olive Press Nolotil campaign. Have a story? email yzabelle@theolivepress.es

