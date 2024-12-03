Spanish footballer’s heartwarming gesture to an upset boy in the stands who narrowly missed out on being given a shirt

A SPANISH footballer has been praised after performing this heartwarming gesture for a little boy who missed out on getting a jersey.

Iñaki Williams, a Athletic Club player known for his humility, gave away his shirt to a young fan during a Rayo Vallecano match.

Although seeing the boy’s happiness was heartwarming in itself, the real tear jerker came a few days later.

Standing next to the boy was another fan, who grew disappointed when he narrowly missed out on getting his idol’s shirt.

Iñaki Williams y la ilusión de dos pequeños aficionados del Athletic Club December 2, 2024

His father comforted his son, explaining to him that life doesn’t always pan out how we want it to and giving him a hug.

The moment was captured by DAZN España and soon went viral on social media.

It didn’t go unnoticed by Williams, who responded: “I need help @athleicclub! Let’s make this boy and his dad happy! ???”

The gesture has warmed the hearts of thousands of fans, who know him for his generosity and kindness.

Williams has garnered much respect both on and off the field for the care he shows to young fans.