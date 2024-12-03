3 Dec, 2024
Subscribe
Login
My Account
3 Dec, 2024 @ 12:44
··
1 min read

Spanish footballer’s heartwarming gesture to an upset boy in the stands who narrowly missed out on being given a shirt

by

A SPANISH footballer has been praised after performing this heartwarming gesture for a little boy who missed out on getting a jersey. 

Iñaki Williams, a Athletic Club player known for his humility, gave away his shirt to a young fan during a Rayo Vallecano match. 

Although seeing the boy’s happiness was heartwarming in itself, the real tear jerker came a few days later. 

Standing next to the boy was another fan, who grew disappointed when he narrowly missed out on getting his idol’s shirt. 

His father comforted his son, explaining to him that life doesn’t always pan out how we want it to and giving him a hug. 

The moment was captured by DAZN España and soon went viral on social media. 

It didn’t go unnoticed by Williams, who responded: “I need help @athleicclub! Let’s make this boy and his dad happy! ???” 

The gesture has warmed the hearts of thousands of fans, who know him for his generosity and kindness. 

Williams has garnered much respect both on and off the field for the care he shows to young fans. 

Tags:

Related Articles

Yzabelle Bostyn

After spending much of her childhood in Andalucia and adulthood between Barcelona and Latin America, Yzabelle has settled in the Costa del Sol to put her NCTJ & Journalism Masters to good use. She is particularly interested in travel, vegan food and has been leading the Olive Press Nolotil campaign. Have a story? email yzabelle@theolivepress.es

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

1 bedroom Bungalow for sale in Caleta de Fuste with pool - € 169
Previous Story

1 bedroom Bungalow for sale in Caleta de Fuste with pool – € 169,000

Un Jabali Corretea Libremente Por Las Calles De Molins De Rei, Barcelona
Next Story

Wild boar warning in Spain: Experts say animals can spread a deadly disease and that the country could soon have ‘a big problem’

Latest from Basque Country

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Where can I legally build a prefabricated home in Spain?

PREFABRICATED homes are surging in popularity in Spain amid a

Pictured: The incredible prefabricated home in Spain that comes with a swimming pool

THE quality of prefabricated homes in Spain continues to soar. 