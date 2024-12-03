1 bedroom Bungalow for sale in Caleta de Fuste with pool – € 169,000

Bungalow Caleta de Fuste, Fuerteventura 1 beds 1 baths € 169,000

PRICE REDUCED! Discover your new home in this charming, completely refurbished 1 bedroom bungalow! Located in a spectacular community, this property offers you a south facing terrace, guaranteeing sun most of the day. Enjoy the well-kept communal swimming pool and the beautiful surrounding gardens. Ideal for people with reduced mobility, it has adapted access and lift. Although it is second hand, it is in good condition and ready to move into, so don''t miss this unique opportunity! This bungalow not only offers you comfort and functionality, but also an excellent location within a… See full property details