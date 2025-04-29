Spain’s military – the lowest spenders per capita in NATO – is praised as ‘functional and efficient’ in Global Firepower 2025 – but where does it rank?

SPAIN spends the least on defence among all NATO allies, allocating just 1.28% of its GDP to its military.

Despite this modest figure, the country maintains a surprisingly strong military presence.

According to the Global Firepower 2025 ranking, a study that assesses military strength based on land, air, and naval capabilities, as well as defence budgets, Spain is ranked 17th in the world.

Although its GDP percentage is low, Spain is still one of the top contributors to NATO’s budget, providing 5.8% of the total.

Spain has 133,000 active-duty troops. (Photo: Flickr)

This demonstrates the country’s firm commitment to the transatlantic alliance.

Spain allocates around $23 billion annually to defence, making it the 22nd-largest military spender in the world.

The Spanish armed forces comprise 226,000 personnel, including 133,000 active-duty troops, which represents roughly 0.3% of the population.

Additionally, Spain maintains 15,000 reservists and 78,000 paramilitary forces, primarily in the form of the Guardia Civil, which plays both a policing and military role.

In the air, Spain operates 461 military aircraft, including 137 fighter jets, placing its air force 24th globally in terms of strength.

The navy ranks 21st worldwide, with a fleet of 152 vessels, including two submarines, frigates, and a modern amphibious assault ship.

While Spain’s military might does not rival that of global powers like the United States, Russia, or China, the country is recognised for getting exceptional value for money.

The Global Firepower report commends Spain’s high operational efficiency and strategic readiness, attributing this to well-managed resources and modernisation efforts.