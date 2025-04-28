Blow against Benidorm’s thieves as two women who targeted tourists around hotels get city centre ban

TWO thieves who travelled to Benidorm to rob tourists have been barred from the city centre.

A judge slapped a restraining order on the women who made regular day trips from their Alicante base to commit crimes.

They were already well known to the Policia Nacional for multiple robberies in reception areas and doors of Benidorm hotels.

READ MORE:

POLICIA NACIONAL BENIDORM STATION

Luggage was targeted as well as bags containing valuables including wallets.

They also prowled round bus pick up points used by holidaymakers.

Another tactic was to follow elderly people who left their accommodation to walk round the city with the aim of stealing items from a bag or backpack.

Police said that one of the duo monitored the area while the other then carried out the theft, before fleeing in their car.

Authorities identified five specific crimes committed between September 2024 and last March.

A court heard they repeatedly chose Benidorm as their preferred crime location.

It handed down an order preventing them from entering the city centre where many hotels are located.