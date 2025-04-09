Robbery warning to Brits in Spain’s Benidorm: Police recommend avoiding ‘pickpocket alley’

TOURISTS in Benidorm have been warned by the Policia Nacional not to keep their mobile phones in back or easily accessible pockets following yet another phone robbery.

A foreign tourist was walking back to his hotel in the city’s Rincon de Loix area- known as the ‘English Zone’ – when he was approached by a man.

The area is one of the busiest in Benidorm, especially among UK visitors.

The individual approached his target and made ‘strange gestures’ and spoke in a ‘friendly manner’.

He then tried to steal the phone which was in a trouser pocket.

The victim resisted but the perpetrator managed to snatch the unit and run away.

The tourist chased after the thief but was unable to catch him, and then reported the crime to the Policia Nacional.

Officers identified and located the offender a few days later.

He was arrested and hauled before a Benidorm court on a charge of theft.

The Police Nacional advice- besides keeping phones out of sight- include being wary of strangers who make an approach in the street.

They recommend avoiding any retaliation and to instead report any crime immediately.