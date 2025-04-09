9 Apr, 2025
9 Apr, 2025 @ 16:12
3 mins read

What property €200,000 buys you around Spain in 2025: The Olive Press takes a regional view alongside Kyero

FANCY playing a game of Spanish property bingo?

Property portal Kyero has scoured the regional markets to see exactly what €200,000 buys you this year.

Whether you dream of waking up to Mediterranean views, tending an olive grove, or running a historic hideaway on Galicia’s Camino de Santiago, Spain has something for everyone.

It’s clear from a basic trawl of the country on the international site that €200 m can stretch from a small studio in the Balearics to a big mountain villa in Almeria.

“Spain’s property market rewards the flexible buyer – those willing to look beyond the familiar destinations and perhaps trade a sea view for a mountain vista,” Louise Dell, Co-founder of Kyero, told the Olive Press.

“There is a good chance they might just find their perfect slice of Spanish life for a bargain price.” 

Here, we take a peek behind some front doors and see how far your euros could stretch around eight regions. 

Malaga

The Costa del Sol continues to command premium prices, but venture slightly off the tourist trail and €200,000 still goes remarkably far. 

Take Nerja’s Capistrano neighbourhood, where €195,000 secures a one-bedroom apartment with enviable sea views, complete with community pool and maintained gardens. 

For those willing to trade sand for serenity, inland in Alcaucín, €199,000 buys you a three-bedroom villa in need of an upgrade but with enough land to add a pool. 

Alicante 

The Costa Blanca offers some of Spain’s best value coastal properties. 

In Playa Flamenca, €195,000 gets you a thoroughly modernised two-bedroom bungalow that wouldn’t look out of place in a design magazine, complete with 60m² terrace and private solarium. 

Meanwhile, nearby Algorfa demonstrates why the area remains popular with budget-conscious buyers. A €195,000 two-bedroom villa in Lo Crispin offers a private garden, communal pool, and glazed-in terrace, all within an established urbanisation. 

Murcia 

While the Costa Calida might lack the name recognition of its flashier neighbours, it compensates with seriously competitive pricing. 

In La Manga, €199,000 buys a front-line apartment with direct Mar Menor views – a position that would cost significantly more in equivalent Costa del Sol locations. 

The two-bedroom, two-bathroom layout makes it an ideal lock-and-leave holiday home.

Inland, check out La Puebla where a three-bedroom terraced house with generous outdoor space can be yours for €199,000

Mallorca 

The Mediterranean’s playground presents a tough challenge for €200,000 buyers, but persistence reveals some hidden gems. 

In Santa Ponsa, for example this budget stretches to a 33m² penthouse with mountain views and access to two community pools – though you’ll need to embrace compact living. 

More surprisingly, inland Sant Joan offers a different vision of island life: a rustic 40m² farmhouse set in over 10,000m² of land. Complete with solar power and mains water, it proves that even in the Balearics, compromising on location and size can still secure a slice of Mediterranean charm – albeit a rather petite one. 

Almeria

For those seeking an escape from coastal crowds, Almería’s mountain regions offer remarkable value. 

In Los Blancos, near Chirivel, €195,000 secures a recently renovated detached villa with spectacular mountain views and enough garden space to rival a small farm. 

Sitting at 1,000m altitude, it offers that increasingly rare Spanish property combination: genuine tranquility with easy motorway access. 

Catalunya

The northeastern corner of Spain reveals some surprising gems.

In Tossa de Mar, €195,000 buys a townhouse in Santa Maria de Llorell with sea views and access to private coves – a rarity on the premium Costa Brava. 

For those preferring terra firma to waves, the same budget in Tortosa secures a beautifully restored 94m² stone farmhouse set in an impressive 19,000m² of land. Complete with fruit orchards, mountain views, and just minutes from the historic city centre. 

Galicia and Asturias

Spain’s verdant north offers a dramatic departure from the Mediterranean, both in style and value. 

In Mondoñedo, in Galicia, €199,000 buys a sprawling country house with nearly 7,000m² of land, bordered by a stream and sitting directly on the Camino de Santiago. Future pilgrim hostel, perhaps? 

Meanwhile, in Asturias, a traditional stone house with an authentic hórreo (granary) commands the same price. 

Canary Islands 

Island living comes at a premium, but €200,000 still opens doors in Tenerife.

In tourist-friendly San Eugenio, this budget secures a studio apartment with Siam Park views and heated pool access – ideal for winter sun seekers. 

While space is more limited than mainland Spain, year-round warmth and strong rental yields continue to attract investors. 

