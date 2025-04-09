They’re back: Spain’s ‘chiringuitos’ are reopening in Andalucia this week to mark the start of the tourist season

THE iconic chiringuitos of Andalucia are making their return this week as Semana Santa heralds the official start of the region’s beach bar season.

The Andalucian Beach Business Owners Association (Faeplayas) has shared a positive outlook for the upcoming months, with expectations for a bustling summer ahead.

These beach bars, which typically operate from Easter through October, play a significant role in the region’s vibrant coastal tourism.

While some chiringuitos are seasonal, granted four-year openings under beach management plans, others boast long-term 30-year concessions.

Areas such as Malaga and Granada feature a higher number of year-round establishments, while Cadiz and Huelva are known for their seasonal spots.

Almeria sees a mix, depending on the location.

With favourable weather expected this Easter, Faeplayas is optimistic that the season will start strong, especially after last month’s rain and storms disrupted parts of the region.

For many beachgoers, the return of the chiringuitos signifies the official kick-off to a summer of sun, sea, and delicious local fare.