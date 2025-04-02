2 Apr, 2025
2 Apr, 2025 @ 15:15
British ‘Spiderman’ tourist is rescued by firefighters after getting trapped on shop sign in Spain’s Benidorm

Benidorm Beach

A 27-year-old British man had to be rescued by firefighters after he became stuck on top of a shop sign in Benidorm on Monday.

Hundreds of spectators came to watch the rescue in the Costa Blanca tourist capital.

Police officers soon appeared and cordoned off the area, instructing the man to stay put until the firefighters were able to rescue him.

Benidorm will fine and keep money from owners of unlicensed tourist flats
Benidorm the tourist capital of the Costa Blanca

The man had apparently shimmied down the building facade to become stuck on the sign. It’s not known why he climbed out of the building in the first place. 

Local media reported that the British tourist will not face any consequences for his actions.

British tourists in Benidorm have an ongoing reputation for causing chaos in the city, especially when alcohol is involved. 

