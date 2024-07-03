British tourists in Benidorm are branded the ‘worst offenders’ for this ‘dangerous’ behaviour

BENIDORM has blasted British tourists, saying their ‘dangerous’ behaviour makes them the ‘worst offenders’.

Brits in Benidorm already have a reputation for boozing and brawling, but that’s not why they have been branded the ‘worst offenders’.

Instead, British mobility scooter users have been called out for dangerous driving.

On the Beach, a package holiday company, conducted research into perceptions of mobility scooter drivers as part of their campaign for scooter safety.

Their survey revealed 81% of holidaymakers think scooter drivers should take driving tests before being allowed on the road.

Ben Redrup, owner of local company Butterfield Mobility Scooter, said: “Sadly, Brits are by far the worst offenders with dangerous driving in Benidorm when it comes to mobility scooters. I’m a Brit so it’s miserable to see but most certainly have less regard for others on the local streets than other nationalities when they should be used responsibly and only for genuine needs.

“Only this week I have seen erratic and careless driving from Brits so I’m backing On the Beach’s campaign to make its mobility scooter riders more aware of scooter safety.”

The campaign will also see Benidorm bound Brits given support from F1 racing legend, Johnny Herbert: “When I won Les Mans in 1991 and the British Grand Prix in 1995 I didn’t think I’d be teaching Brits in Benidorm how to drive properly on mobility scooters. It’s becoming a serious issue though and you need someone with the right standing to help out.

“Now I’m officially 60, I’m the perfect fit to give some safety tips to fellow older Brits so they get rid of their bad driving reputation!”

According to On the Beach spokesperson, Zoe Harris: “We’ve heard from the Benidorm council that Brits are the worst mobility scooter drivers. They are all in need of some driving lessons.

“Who better to get on the back of one and give OAP racers some tips than a British F1 driver? We’re also giving over 55’s in Benidorm the chance to test out their newfound skills with free mobility scooter hire, so hopefully they take note of Johnny’s advice!”

Benidorm is a popular holiday destinations for Brits and almost two-thirds (60%) of holidaymakers rent mobility scooters during their stay.

