3 Jul, 2024
3 Jul, 2024 @ 17:26
Swimming pool ban in Spain: Holiday hotspot in Alicante brings in shock measure after suffering months of ‘historic drought’

ALTEA has become the first Costa Blanca municipality to introduce a ban on filling up swimming pools and the watering of gardens and sports areas due to the ongoing drought.

An emergency decree was signed by its mayor, Diego Zaragozi, on Wednesday which affects urbanisations in higher parts of the area.

The order applies to La Malla(Altea Hills), El Mascarat, Alhama Candela and Sierra Altea II.

ALTEA HILLS

Bans have been imposed on watering gardens, orchards, terraces, greens and sports areas, be they private or public.

Filling of swimming pools is prohibited along with ponds and fountains, as well as the cleaning and washing of roads, paths and pavements.

Altea’s infrastructure and water cycle councillor, Aurora Serrat, said: “The recent months of drought and the summer rise in water usage makes it necessary to take exceptional and preventive measures to maintain the capacity of the wells in the Sierra”.

Serrat also appealed to the public to use water responsibly and to comply with the new rules.

Altea council launched an awareness campaign in April with the slogan, ‘Every drop counts’.

The two reservoirs serving the area are the Guadalest at 26% capacity and Amadorio on just 14%.

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

