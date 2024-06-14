Drought latest in Spain: Recent downpours bring good news over water restrictions in time for summer holiday season in Barcelona area

DROUGHT measures are set to be eased in the Barcelona area due to recent rain boosting reservoir capacity.

The Catalunya government is looking at making changes in the next week or two for residents supplied by the Ter-Llobregat system.

Figures published on Thursday by the Catalan Water Agency (ACA) showed capacity levels at 35.6%.

READ MORE:

SAU RESERVOIR- FEBRUARY 2ND

Relaxations would affect around six million people in Barcelona as well as 202 municipalities in Barcelona province plus Girona.

The El Pais newspaper was told by government sources that the area would leave ‘exceptional’ drought measures within the next two weeks and go into the ‘alert’ stage of the Special Drought Plan.

“It may be next week or the week after, but yes, we are close,” the source said.

The reservoirs of the Ter-Llobregat system, made up of the Sau, Susqueda, La Baells, La Llosa del Cavall and Sant Ponc reservoirs, are expected to exceed 40% capacity this weekend due to big rises in river levels caused by heavy rain.

More rain is is also forecast for next week to boost the headwaters of the rivers.

Passing the 40% threshold means that the Drought Plan would kick into the ‘alert’ phase.

The situation though varies around Catalunya, so for example the 12 municipalities that depend on the Darnius-Boadella reservoir in Girona province may have to wait, as capacity is currently around 23%.

The other problem is in Tarragona, with the reservoirs of Riudecanyes, Siurana and Margalef, where there has been little rain to help increase capacity.

Catalunya has been in a drought situation for over three years- the longest period since records started being kept.

The problem started to ease thanks to big rises in rainfall since March.