19 Jun, 2024 @ 12:19
19 Jun, 2024 @ 12:09
1 min read

Benidorm man arrested for illegally recording sex sessions on hidden camera that he claimed was a dog monitor

Benidorm man arrested over hidden camera making sex session recordings

A MAN has been arrested in Benidorm for allegedly making hidden camera recordings of sex sessions with five women.

He has been charged with five counts of infringing privacy.

The Policia Nacional said the Spaniard was caught out by his last partner, who returned to her mother’s Madrid home and then filed a a complaint.

HIDDEN CAMERA

She discovered two mobile phones and a USB storage device where he had recorded several intimate encounters involving her and other women that she knew

When confronted, the 33-year-old man told her that the micro camera in his living room was installed to monitor his dog.

The police located four other women who confirmed they were unaware of being filmed and had not consented to any recordings being made.

Alex Trelinski

