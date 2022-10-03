AN Alicante waiter has been arrested for placing his phone in a restaurant toilet to take footage of a regular female customer.

The man’s ruse was discovered by the victim after she spotted the phone flashing behind a plastic plant.

The employee, 28, has been charged with infringing privacy.

The client asked to use the bathroom but the waiter asked her to give him a few minutes as he claimed he needed to clean the area because a young girl had been sick earlier on.

The man nipped in and set the video record function going on his phone, which he placed behind the artificial plant, and told the woman that it was all clear to go in.

Once the customer discovered the flashing phone, she noticed it had been recording for several minutes and switched it off.

She left the premises with the phone and took it to the Policia Nacional.

They then arrested the waiter who also appeared on the video as he placed the phone behind the plastic plant to make his lewd recording.

