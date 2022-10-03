NINE people were rescued from a pleasure boat after bad sea conditions left it a mile adrift off Santa Pola.

The Guardia Civil have reported the boat’s captain to the Alicante Maritime Authority after he carried no emergency flares and didn’t have enough life jackets for his passengers.

The incident off El Pinet beach occurred on September 27, but details were only released by the Guardia six days later.

Reports were received of the stranded vessel at around 6.30 pm last Tuesday in choppy waters.

The Polish-flagged boat had six men and two women- all Polish nationals- on board, along with a Spaniard.

Guardia and Cruz Roja rescue boats located the stricken vessel which had been struck by a storm surge resulting in water flooding part of it, with the engine ceasing to work.

The boat was towed to Santa Pola and inspected.

SAFE IN SANTA POLA

Officers found just four life jackets on board.

There were no emergency flares with the legal requirement being that three flares are mandatory while navigating the coast.

The captain was informed about a likely prosecution.

