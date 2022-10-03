4 bedroom Villa for sale in La Marina with pool - € 150,000

Villa La Marina, Alicante 4 beds 2 baths € 150,000

FANTASTIC JULIA SEMI-DETACHED HOUSE, WITH EXTENSION AND COMMUNITY POOL!!! We are pleased to present this 'Julia' style semi-detached villa, located in urb. the marina in a very quiet place and within walking distance of the commercial area. The property is on one floor, but has an extension in the basement. Upon entering the property, we find a completely tiled garden for less maintenance. Upon entering the house, we have a glazed porch, where you can rest and enjoy the tranquility, a quite spacious and bright living / dining room, two double bedrooms with built-in wardrobes, all of… See full property details