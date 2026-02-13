Storm Oriana ‘red alert’ weather warning issued for winds of up to 140km/hour in Spain’s Valencia

A RED alert for high winds for part of the Valencia region this weekend has been issued by the State Meterological Agency(Aemet) as a result of Storm Oriana.

The upgraded warnings come into into effect at midnight- and will run for 24 hours.

Aemet says that strong gusts of wind are expected right across the Valencian Community on Saturday.

13/02 11:37 AVISOS HOY Y MAÑANA | Comunitat Valenciana: vientos y costeros. Nivel máximo de aviso: rojo.

February 13, 2026

The northern part of the region has been placed on red alert, which takes in Castellon province.

From early Saturday morning, very strong gusts are expected that could go above 140km/h in inland areas and around 130km/h along the coast.

Almost the rest of the region will be on orange alert, including the whole of Alicante province.

Most of Valencia province will also have the orange alert warning, with the exception of southern coastal areas which have the lower yellow alert.

High winds will be accompanied by a maritime storm with an orange warning on the Castellon coast for waves reaching up to three metres in height.

Though the storm will be of lesser intensity on the Alicante and Valencia coasts, waves could also reach three metres.

Throughout Saturday night, the storm will gradually subside, although winds will remain very strong, especially in the northern half of Castellon province.

