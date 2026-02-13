CARNAVAL celebrations across Andalucia face rain and powerful winds this weekend as Storm Oriana brings an orange weather warning.

After weeks of treacherous storms, Storm Oriana is the latest to batter Spanish coasts.

Orange and yellow weather warnings are in place today in 16 provinces, including Andalucia.

Gusts could top 100 km/h, while temperatures will plummet due to an Arctic air mass.

The storm arrives as Andalucia prepares for the opening weekend of Carnaval.

Festivities will take place in Malaga, Ronda, Almeria, Cordoba, Granada and Cadiz.

Festivities will take place in Malaga, Ronda, Almeria, Cordoba, Granada and Cadiz .

Celebrations are already underway in Málaga and Cádiz, with the remaining cities starting tomorrow.

In Malaga, gusts of up to 60km/h will strike the closing weekend of the city’s Carnaval.

Today, a children’s parade and Drag Queen Gala are planned.

Cadiz’s legendary Carnaval, one of Spain’s biggest street parties, will also be hit by the storm.

Today between 5mm and 10mm of rain and gusts of wind of up to 74km/h are expected to lash the city and an orange weather warning for wind is in place.

The worst of the weather will hit the city in the afternoon, when the majority of the rain is expected and winds will be their strongest.

Heavy showers and isolated thunderstorms are also possible.

As the afternoon continues, the rain will ease into intermittent showers with occasional breaks and clear spells.

By evening, conditions should improve.

This is good news for Carnaval organisers as at 8pm the Grand Final of the 2026 Official Carnival Groups Competition (COAC) begins at the Gran Teatro Falla.

Groups will perform songs (coros, comparsas, chirigotas, and cuartetos) which are famed for their social commentary and humour.

Cadiz Carnaval attracts an estimated 100,000 people each year and streets are typically packed with revellers in costumes, especially throughout the opening weekend.

Andalucia’s carnavals are expected to go ahead as normal admist Storm Oriana.

