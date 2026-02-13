WATCH: Historic moment century-old Montejaque dam sends hundreds of millions of litres of water gushing into Guadiaro valley

THIS is the historic moment the Montejaque ‘ghost dam’ finally reached 100 per cent capacity and sent thousands of litres of water gushing into the Guadiaro valley below.

Residents across the Serrania de Ronda have been on tenterhooks over the past week as torrential storms pushed the century-old dam to breaking point, fuelling fears that millions of litres of rain could gush into the valley below.

Ojo a la presa de Montejaque y la Cueva del Gato pic.twitter.com/kEILj2Tats — Nacho Sánchez (@nacholaisla) February 13, 2026

The water level was just 25cm from the top on Thursday afternoon and finally reached capacity this morning after Storm Oriana unleashed more rainfall overnight.

La “fallida presa” de Los Caballeros en Montejaque funciona, para sorpresa de algunos.Los mecanismos de sifones están haciendo su trabajo.Río abajo, las familias que pueden verse afectadas por la eventual crecida del Guadiaro, están desde hace días desalojadas y no corren peligro pic.twitter.com/EVBBAzqDUL — Patricia Navarro (@Navarro_PP) February 13, 2026

According to the regional government, water is flowing out of the dam at a rate of around 200 cubic metres per second.

Esta imagen ya es historia de la #PresadelosCaballeros, #Montejaque. Más de 100 años después, los aliviaderos han comenzado a funcionar por primera vez. ¡Impresionante!



? @malagahoy_es pic.twitter.com/mbh1Y3JZ7l — Storm Málaga (@Storm_Malaga) February 13, 2026

The mayor of nearby Jimera de Libar, Francisco Javier Lobo, said: “The dam is now releasing water through the upper spillway, which shows that the siphons and the mechanism – not tested for more than a century – are working correctly.

La cueva del Gato envía los caudales almacenados en la presa de los Caballeros de Montejaque hacia el río Guadiaro

Feliz celebración de sus 99 años

pic.twitter.com/h714fIyr9B — Futuro del Agua (@futurodelagua) February 13, 2026

“We are closely monitoring the evolution of the Guadiaro riverbed. In any case, we remain reassured that preventive work has been carried out and there is no risk to the population.”

VÍDEO | La presa 'fantasma' de Montejaque desembalsa de forma controlado por primera vez en cien años https://t.co/UWytl1GYYN pic.twitter.com/7wwcKAnmcL — SER Málaga (@SER_Malaga) February 13, 2026

Over the past week, hundreds of residents in nearby villages including Estacion de Benaojan have been evacuated amid fears the dam could burst its banks.

