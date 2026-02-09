THE Olive Press’ Jon Clarke went out to the scene of an impending emergency at the Montejaque dam in Malaga.

The century-old feat of engineering has never actually functioned as a work dam, because the designers at the time did not understand that it was built on porous limestone rock.

Underneath the dam runs the Hundadero-Gato system, probably the most extensive cave network in Europe. It acts like a giant sink-hole.

The River Guadares never builds up any volume of water against the dam wall – even in the wettest weather, the water percolates away into the rocks within hours.

But today the dam is miraculously – and perilously – full, indicating that the cave system beneath it is also full. This has never happened before.

Around 200 people, including tourists at the English-run Molino del Santo hotel, were evacuated from the Estacion de Benaojan neighbourhood on Friday.

