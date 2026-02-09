British man arrested for pre-Christmas killing of fellow countryman on Spain’s Costa Blanca

A BRITISH man has been arrested and jailed for the fatal Costa Blanca shooting of a fellow countryman on December 21 last year.

The 29-year-old victim’s body was found at a property on the Lomas de Cabo Roig urbanisation in the Campoamor area of the Orihuela Costa.

Authorities had been called by people worried that something had happened to their friend.

READ MORE:

SONNY REDMOND ARRESTED IN UK

The Informacion newspaper reported that the alleged killer appeared before an Orihuela judge last Thursday who remanded him into custody.

No further information about the detainee-or for that matter the victim- have been made public as the Guardia Civil investigation is under a secrecy order.

A key aspect of the Guardia probe is said to be a link to the attempted murder of Sonny Redmond, 32, some 10 days earlier when he was in his car at an underground parking facility at Lomas de Cabo Roig.

Redmond, from Bootle in Merseyside, had only been bailed a fortnight beforehand after being arrested for leading a gang that extorted cannabis clubs in the Vega Baja area.

Up to 15 bullets had been fired into his car windscreen and Redmond was struck three times.

He spent several days at Torrevieja Hospital but then broke his bail conditions by fleeing Spain and returning to Merseyside, where he was arrested last month for a 2016 case involving the possession of a knife and mobile phone in a UK prison.

That case will be tried in June, but Informacion reports that an Orihuela court has issued an international arrest warrant for Redmond.

All of the shooting incidents are believed to be related to a ‘turf war’ related to drug trafficking involving UK and Irish gangs on the Costa Blanca, but there has been no official confirmation of this.

Meanwhile inquiries are continuing into a missing British man who ‘vanished’ from the Orihuela Costa in late December/early January.

The Guardia Civil are keeping all theories open over the unnamed 28-year-old Liverpudlian and have not confirmed a link to other violent events.

Click here to read more Costa Blanca News from The Olive Press.