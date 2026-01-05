PICTURED: Notorious British gangster, 32, seriously injured in brazen assassination attempt on the Costa Blanca

A BRITISH man who survived a brazen mafia-style assassination attempt on the Costa Blanca has been named.

Sonny Redmond, 32, remains in intensive care in Torreveija Hospital after he was gunned down in an underground car park in a residential area of Orihuela Costa called Lomas de Cabo Roig.

Redmond was sat in his car at around 10pm on December 11 when an unknown assailant opened fire – with up to 15 bullets piercing his vehicle.

The brutal attack left Redmond with gunshot wounds to his arm, leg and chest.

Despite the rain of bullets, he was able to get out of the car and ask for help from a neighbour.

He was subsequently rushed to hospital where his injuries were attended to in emergency surgery.

READ MORE: ‘I’ll blow your head off’: Heavily-armed British mobsters’ reign of terror against Costa Blanca cannabis clubs

Sonny Redmond, 32, was shot three times in the mafia-style hit. Credit: Merseyside Police

Redmond, from Bootle, Merseyside, is a career criminal who appeared on a ‘most wanted’ list issued by Merseyside Police in 2021 before legally changing his name to Peter F. in an attempt to avoid detection.

Earlier this year, the Olive Press reported that Redmond was arrested in connection with a heavily-armed British gang made infamous for terrorising cannabis clubs on the Costa Blanca.

In October 2024, two men including Redmond broke into Fulgencio’s La Marina urbanisation armed with machine guns.

They threatened an employee and stole around €5,000 of products and €600 in cash before literally taking over the business, demanding €25,000 from the owner and a 50 per cent slice of future profits.

One message sent to the owner read: “We don’t mess around and we’ll bring the war to you, and we understand you have a wife and children.”

READ MORE: British man survives hail of bullets hitting his car and is ‘out of danger’ at Costa Blanca hospital

Redmond was arrested in April as part of an investigation into a heavily-armed British gang terrorising cannabis clubs on the Costa Blanca. Credit: Guardia Civil

Another warned of ‘blowing his head off’ and was accompanied by videos showing off the gang’s arsenal of weapons.

A 33-year-old man was arrested in La Marina on November 6 that year and later sent to prison following a surveillance operation.

Redmond is believed to have left the country after the incident and was arrested on the Orihuela Costa on April 8.

He tried to flee Guardia Civil officers by running into a house where he held an elderly foreign couple hostage.

After a prolonged struggle in which three officers were injured, Richmond was finally subdued and arrested.

Two sub-machine guns were found at his house with over 300 rounds of ammunition.

READ MORE: British man executed in second gun attack within 10 days in same Costa Blanca area

The Merseyside-born gangster was attacked in an underground car park in a residential area on the Orihuela Costa. Credit: Orihuela Council

He has an extensive history of criminal activity in the UK, with links to two shootings in Liverpool – one at his mother’s home and a separate incident where over a dozen shots were fired between rival gangs in two cars.

Previous convictions include robbery and possession of an offensive weapon, which left Redmond with a four-year jail sentence.

Redmond is believed to have been released on bail after his arrest eight months ago.

It is believed his shooting may be related to the murder of a 29-year-old British man on December 21.

A bullet-ridden body was discovered at a residential property in Orihuela Costa, with the Guardia Civil treating the murder as gang-related.

Click here to read more Spain News from The Olive Press.