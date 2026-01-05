Andalucia allows residents to pay regional taxes using Bizum

RESIDENTS in Andalucia can now pay their taxes using Bizum, the regional government has announced.

The Andalucian branch of Spain’s treasury enabled Bizum payments of up to €1,500 last month as part of an ongoing effort to digitise administrative procedures across the region.

Carolina España, the Andalucian Councillor of the Treasury, said: “The Andalucian government is strongly committed to streamlining its administration, digitising public services, and continually improving the relationship between citizens, businesses, and the regional administration.”

READ MORE: Spain set to break foreign tourist visitor and spending records

Taxes payable via Bizum include the Inheritance and Donations Tax (Impuesto sobre Sucesiones y Donaciones), the Transfer Tax and Stamp Duty (Impuesto sobre Transmisiones Patrimoniales y Actos Jurídicos Documentados), as well as various administrative fees.

Payments can be made for any public revenue managed by the regional administration, although the €1,500 limit may be subject to restrictions imposed by individual banks.

Bizum is one of Spain’s most popular digital payment platforms, allowing users to send and receive money instantly via a mobile app linked directly to their bank account.

READ MORE: Good news for wallets in Spain as inflation falls for second month running

The service has millions of users nationwide and is widely used for everyday payments.

The move comes as Spain’s tax authority, the Agencia Tributaria, was granted sweeping new powers last month to inspect millions more bank accounts nationwide, including Bizum transactions, as the government ramps up efforts to combat tax evasion and fraud.

READ MORE: Spain’s biggest supermarket chain Mercadona hands out an early Xmas present to all its workers

Click here to read more Business & Finance News from The Olive Press.