Spain’s biggest supermarket chain Mercadona hands out an early Xmas present to all its workers

SPAIN’S biggest supermarket chain, Mercadona, will give its staff an extra seven days of annual leave from next year, plus a one-month bonus salary.

The retailer employs 110,000 people and said the measures aim to continue ‘to consolidate a pioneering model in its sector for work-life balance, with stable and quality jobs’.

The additional vacation week will cost €100 million and the extra payment will add up to €280 million.

STAFF BONUSES & EXTRA HOLIDAYS

The pay bonus will be handed out in March.

A Mercadona statement said that it recognises the efforts of ‘its extraordinary team, a fundamental pillar to achieve magnificent results in productivity, efficiency and management year-after-year’.

The supermarket had a Spanish market share of 27.1% in the last Worldpanel survey announced in September.

In March it announced record net profits for 2024- totalling €1.3 billion.

That was a rise of 37% on 2023 and an all-time high in its almost 50-year history of trading.

Sales continued to grow reaching €38.8 billion- an annual increase of 9%.

Worldpanel’s retail customer director, Bernardo Rodilla, said that the Valencian-based chain was ‘capitalizing on the large baskets’ of Spanish consumers, with four out of every ten ‘large shops’ coming in Mercadona outlets.

