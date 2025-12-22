Coldest Christmas for 15 years predicted for the Costa Blanca with snow in some areas

THE State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) has predicted this Christmas will be the coldest in the Valencian Community since 2010 plus there could be some snow on higher ground.

The forecaster blames the arrival of a cold air mass which will end a sequence of mild Christmases in recent years.

Aemet said the warmest Christmas periods since 1950 (taking in average temperatures on the 24th and 25th) were in 1995 and 2022.

The coldest festive periods were in 1962 and 1970.

An Aemet spokesperson said: “”Although the forecast is that Christmas 2025 will be a bit cold compared to the warm Christmases of recent years- it will still feel like a contrast.”

A cold mass is scheduled to enter from Monday causing average temperatures to be ‘slightly lower’ than recent averages.

Aemet added that the ‘slightly cold values should be considered as normal for the time of year.”

Predictions for Benidorm on Xmas Eve and Xmas Day show temperature highs of around 15C and overnight lows of 8C.

In Valencia, highs of 14C- going down to 5C are predicted.

In the south of the region, Torrevieja is projected to reach 15C over the two days, falling to 5C at night.

All three areas are predicted to have overcast days with some showers.

The forecast also means that snow could be possible in some of the region’s highest located municipalities.

