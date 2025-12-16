16 Dec, 2025
16 Dec, 2025 @ 15:00
Milder winter ‘than normal’ predicted by weather forecasters in Spain

SPAIN’S state weather agency Aemet is predicting a milder than normal winter season.

It said that was the ‘most likely scenario’ for December, January, and February.

Aemet’s seasonal report says it is likely that ‘temperatures will be above average throughout the country, with a probability of 60% on the mainland and 70% in the islands’.

AEMET’S RUBEN DEL CAMPO

In contrast, it suggests that ‘there is only a 10% chance that the winter will be colder than normal’.

Aemet spokesperson, Ruben del Campo said the prediction does not imply that there will no be cold snaps including snowfall through to February.

In fact, as from December 22, temperatures are expected to be low, but he stressed that there is still ‘a lot of uncertainty’ in the forecast.

As for rainfall during the winter, del Campo said: “In the south-west of Spain, there is a 40% chance that the winter will be drier than normal, compared to a 25% chance that it will be rainier.”

“In the rest of the country there is no clear trend and both scenarios are equally likely,” he added.

Meanwhile with just over two weeks remaining of the year, Aemet says that it is ‘highly likely’ that 2025 will finish as the third or fourth-warmest year since its current recording methods started in 1961.

The the three hottest years since 1961 and in order, have been 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Del Campo said there were two big heat waves in Spain this year, with the one in June standing out as a record-breaker, with temperatures 3.7C above average.

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

