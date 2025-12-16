SPAIN is gearing up for a white Christmas—but not necessarily the kind involving snow.

While families across the country prepare for traditional feasts, tourism experts have revealed the most spectacular ways to celebrate the festive season, from the sunny beaches of the Canaries to the glittering streets of Vigo.

According to a new round-up of the country’s best festive plans, the standout attraction this year is the massive ‘sand nativity’ on Las Canteras beach in Gran Canaria.

Celebrating its 20th anniversary, the sandy spectacle runs from December 15 until January 8.

Sculptors from around the world have used tons of sand to craft biblical scenes and tributes to local painter Néstor Martín Fernández de la Torre across a 2,000sqm site.

Last year, the site attracted 260,000 visitors, making it one of the country’s most popular art exhibits.

For those who prefer a city break, the battle for the best Christmas lights is fiercer than ever.

Vigo continues to hold the crown, boasting a staggering 12 million LED lights and a 45-metre tall tree at the Porta do Sol.

However, Madrid is chasing close behind with a new ‘Christmas village’ at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium, featuring the world’s largest snow globe.

Down south, Malaga has refreshed its famous Calle Larios display, replacing its celestial angels with scenes from the Nativity.

For a more traditional experience, history buffs are flocking to Toledo, where the Puy du Fou theme park has launched a special festive season featuring a ‘Three Kings’ reception in a giant oriental tent.

Meanwhile, wine lovers are being urged to head north to La Rioja.

Over 200 wineries are opening their doors for winter tourism, offering unique experiences like vertical tastings and candlelight concerts among the barrels at Bodegas Franco Española.

Finally, for those looking to splash the cash, luxury hotels in Madrid and Barcelona—including the Ritz and the Majestic—are rolling out gospel concerts and workshops where guests can learn to make porcelain tree ornaments.

Click here to read more Olive Press Travel News from The Olive Press.