16 Dec, 2025
16 Dec, 2025 @ 16:00
Good news for Benidorm with improved €40m tram link officially in service linking key areas- plus more to come!

AN improved tram link between Benidorm and the Marina Baixa Hospital in Villajoyosa was officially inaugurated on Tuesday after refurbishment work costing nearly €40 million.

Work included revamping the stations at Cala Finestrat and Terra Mitica including better accessibility.

A lift had also been installed at the Hospital stop with direct access to the medical facility.

The TRAM d’Alacant Line 1 improvements cover just over six kilometres of track with full electrification and the construction of a bridge over the Murtal ravine.

Work took 16 months to finish and necessitated five months of replacement bus services earlier this year.

Valencian president, Juanfran Perez Llorca, attended Tuesday’s ceremony.

He said the project responded to demand to improve public transport to meet current needs and population growth.

“This is a qualitative leap in connectivity which provides a better connect with the area’s basic services like the hospital,” he commented.

Perez Llorca said other improvements in the pipeline included the tram line between Avenida Beniarda and the intermodel stop in front of Benidorm’s bus station as well as doubling the track between Albir and Altea on Line 9.

He said the planned enhancements budgeted at €30 million will include the electrification of the line between Benidorm’s Intermodal stop and Garganes station in Altea.

