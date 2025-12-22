A ‘DEAD’ British woman was wheeled onto an easyJet flight from Malaga airport by her family.

Claiming she was ‘just tired’, relatives took the 89-year-old passenger onto the plane where she was then confirmed to be dead.

The woman had been helped into a wheelchair by five family members at Malaga airport and then lifted into her seat after boarding the aircraft from its rear entrance.

Fellow passengers, who were left horrified after the incident, reported that they heard these family members tell airline staff that the elderly woman was ‘unwell’ and ‘tired’ – one relative even said that the group knew it was ‘ok’ because they are ‘doctors’.

Concerns were raised by the crew who, by the time the aircraft began taxiing for its scheduled 11.15am departure, became convinced that the woman was dead.

After returning to the stand emergency services were called and pronounced the elderly lady as dead on board, reports The Daily Mail.

What happened to the body after the emergency services boarded the plane is currently unknown.

This incident caused the flight to be delayed by nearly 12 hours with passengers taking to social media to express their anger towards the family and the airline.

‘She really looked like she was dead,’ said passenger Petra Boddington on TikTok.

EasyJet has however rejected suggestions that a corpse was knowingly boarded stating that the woman had presented a ‘fit to fly’ medical certificate and showed signs of life when she embarked.

The airline went on to say that the aircraft ‘returned to the stand due to a customer requiring urgent medical assistance’ and offered its condolences and support to the dead woman’s family.

The Malaga Guardia Civil confirmed that they had been called onto the plane because of an elderly British woman who was ‘pronounced dead on the aircraft’.

Typically a corpse would be repatriated in a specialist casket on a cargo plane.

For this to occur a death would need to be registered and certified with the whole process sometimes costing over £3,000.

