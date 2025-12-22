War-zone chaos in Malaga as gangs clash with axes and swords in city-centre park

GANG violence exploded in Malaga as rival groups clashed in a city-centre park on Sunday – prompting terrified onlookers to flee as they brandished axes and swords.

Police were inundated with emergency calls at around 7.20pm after at least eight suspects descended on Parque del Sur, near Avenida de las Postas, arriving on motorbikes and in cars.

Shocking footage obtained by Diario Sur captures the moment the gangs turned on each other, hurling objects across the park.

In the clip, a youth can be seen swinging a heavy metal chain and smashing it against a rival’s vehicle.

Witnesses described scenes of chaos as gang members threatened one another with medieval-style weapons, including axes, swords and heavy poles.

They were also reportedly armed with a harpoon and a metal rod fitted with a steel ball at the tip.

By the time officers arrived at the scene, the gangs had already fled. Police later recovered several weapons and shards of broken glass left behind.

A 24-year-old Spanish national was arrested following police interviews with local witnesses.

It remains unknown who the gangs were or why they clashed.

The park brawl comes amid heightened concern over organised crime and gang violence across Malaga and the Costa del Sol in recent months.

Earlier this month, multiple drug busts across the region brought down a Spanish cell of the infamous international crime network Balkan Cartel, in what police described as a “historic blow against drug trafficking.”

In a separate operation, Spanish police and Guardia Civil dismantled an international drug network that reportedly smuggled large quantities of cocaine into the UK, the Netherlands, and France from its base in Mijas.

Over the past month alone, authorities say they have dismantled seven highly violent organised crime groups and arrested 55 suspects across the Costa del Sol.

