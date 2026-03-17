A 38-YEAR-OLD man has been arrested in Torremolinos after punching his elderly neighbour to death.

A large-scale police operation in Torremolinos – with residents reporting a strong presence of Guardia Civil officers throughout the streets and helicopters circling above – has concluded with the arrest of the suspect.

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He was discovered hiding in the same building where the killing took place.

The 74-year-old victim was found dead in his home with severe injuries, which authorities believe were inflicted by repeated punches.

Police gathered evidence and witness statements from neighbors and located the suspect on Tuesday March 17, three days after the body was discovered.

The body was discovered on the morning of Saturday 14 March after the victim’s family, unable to reach him for several days, asked a neighbor with a spare set of keys to check on him, as it was highly unusual for him to go so long without making contact.

The neighbor, a friend of the deceased, went to the apartment and immediately found the victim’s lifeless body in the living room.

He was fully clothed and sitting on the living room sofa, surrounded by bloodstains.

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The neighbour then called emergency services, who believe the man may have been dead for several days before his body was discovered.

From early Sunday morning, Torremolinos residents reported a strong police presence around the local court building with vans and official vehicles securing the area.

A helicopter was also seen circling various points along the Costa del Sol, heightening concern and curiosity among locals.

The suspect is being held in police custody while authorities work to determine the relationship between the two men and the motive of the attack.

Police are investigating the death as a homicide and the victim’s body has been sent for an autopsy.

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