Costa Blanca tragedy: Man, 28, dies after plunging down cliff while trying to retrieve dropped glasses

A 28-YEAR-OLD man died after falling more than ten metres from an Orihuela Costa cliff while trying to retrieve a dropped pair of glasses.

The accident happened at around 5.25pm on Sunday in the Barranco Rubio area as the man was walking along the coastline with his partner.

The victim, who was a Colombian national, lived in Murcia City.

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MEDICS TRANSFER BODY(Guardia Civil image)

The man slipped near the cliff edge, by the Manoli Hotels area on the Mil Palmeras beach front- close to the border with Pilar de la Horadada.

He fell more than ten metres down the rocky cliff face into a hard-to-reach area below.

Cyclists passing along the coastal path rushed to help after being alerted by the man’s partner.

Emergency services went to the scene but paramedics were unable to save the man’s life.

As is routine in such incidents, the Guardia Civil have launched an investigation.

Specialist rescue personnel from the Guardia’s underwater unit were used to recover the body, using technical gear and a stretcher to lift it back up the cliff.

Although the fall occurred near the sea, the Informacion newspaper reported that the victim was found on rocks below and not in the water.

The recovery operation was complicated by the difficult terrain, as only a few sections of the coastline have steps leading down to the shore.

The body was finally recovered at around 10.15pm and a post-mortem examination was expected to take place on Monday.

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