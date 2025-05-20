Police bravely stop suicidal woman from driving off Costa Blanca clifftop

POLICE officers have stopped a woman, 48, from driving off an Alicante clifftop.

The woman’s son called emergency services to report she had gone missing and was in a vulnerable mental state.

He provided details of her car, with the Policia Nacional launching a search.

WOMAN CONSOLED BY OFFICERS

One of their sweeps resulted in a patrol vehicle locating the car- with its engine running- close to the edge of a cliff at an unnamed beach.

Officers approached the car and saw a clearly distressed woman inside it.

As the car moved towards the edge, officers put their lives in danger by opening the front door on the driver’s side.

They then pulled her out despite the woman offering strong resistance and screaming.

By good fortune, the car became stuck with its open door and undercarriage caught in the sand, with one of the wheels dangling in the air.

Officers reassured her before an ambulance arrived and took her to hospital for observation.