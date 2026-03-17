17 Mar, 2026
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17 Mar, 2026 @ 11:50
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1 min read

Spanish man, 27, causes havoc on flight to Poland as he attacks crew and opens plane door while it was still taxiing

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A 27-YEAR-OLD Spanish man sparked chaos on a flight from Tenerife to Warsaw when he assaulted a crew member and opened a plane door while the aircraft was still taxiing. 

The man reportedly boarded the wrong flight and became agitated and aggressive. 

He asked to leave the plane but a stewardess told him this would not be possible. 

During the flight, he paced down the gangway, moved seats several times and hit a cabin crew member. 

READ MORE: Gibraltar-bound British Airways flight from London diverts to Malaga due to ‘smoke in the cabin’

During the plane’s landing, the aggressive passenger was peering out the window as emergency and ambulance lights flashed on the tarmac. 

While the aircraft was still taxiing and the cabin lights off, passengers heard a flight attendant screaming.

He was seen struggling with her and when other passengers tried to intervene, he shoved the crew member aside and managed to open the plane door.

He triggered the emergency slide and slid onto the tarmac to try and escape. 

READ MORE: Costa Blanca tragedy: Man, 28, dies after plunging down cliff while trying to retrieve dropped glasses

The man didn’t get far, however, and was quickly apprehended by border guards.

During the arrest, the man remained highly agitated and aggressive.

He was escorted to the airport medical centre for an examination which confirmed he was sober.

After being sedated, he was taken into custody for endangering the safety of an aircraft.

The Spanish citizen now faces the possibility of a fine and a prison sentence of up to one year.

Click here to read more Crime & Law News from The Olive Press.

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