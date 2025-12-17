FIVE arrests have been made in Almeria after the discovery of a drug trafficking network that transported goods on buses.

The Guardia Civil has made multiple arrests following its dismantling of an international criminal organisation that linked drug operations between Morocco and EU countries, such as Belgium, Spain and France.

In Spain the operations occurred throughout Almeria, Roquetas de Mar, Vicar and Melilla.

The eight search operations found 140kg of hash in 15 vehicles, two of which were buses and numerous of which were high end.

They also seized 130,000 in cash and various technological devices.

Economically the activity exceeds 2,800,000 and involved 19 bank accounts, 50 vehicles and 28 properties, the Guardia Civil reports.

Analysis and screening of obtained information confirmed illegal activity which had gone unnoticed while transporting passengers between Morocco and the EU.

The network had a hierarchical structure with its leader living in north-eastern France close to the Belgian border where substances have a higher value in the illegal market.

Logistically, the group was divided between managing the bus company through which the organisation operated, that had been ‘created for criminal purposes’, and providing the location for the creation of false vehicle bottoms.

Within these branches individuals sourced materials, created the false bottoms and organised the transfer and movement of drugs onto vehicles.

Named ‘Anisakis’, the investigative operation began earlier this year and was carried out by the Unidad Organico of the Policia Judicial in the Almeria Guardia Civil Comandancia.

Collaboration between the Guardia Civil, Moroccan Police and their customs counterpart assisted in investigations with support from the Melilla UOPJ and other sectors being essential.

