1 Dec, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
1 Dec, 2025 @ 18:35
···
1 min read

Malaga police now tell British residents living in Spain they should NOT join the EES queue at the airport – and doing so by mistake could have nasty consequences

by
The big EES digital border system rolls out on Sunday to great fanfare... at just one airport in Spain

POLICE at Malaga Airport have issued new instructions telling British residents in Spain that they must not use the EES queues or automatic gates when entering or leaving the country.

An internal email sent by inspectors and seen by the Olive Press says that anyone holding a valid Spanish residence card, whether temporary or permanent, should not be registered in the EU Entry Exit System.

The message states that residents should therefore avoid the EES kiosks and automated passport gates and instead present themselves to an officer with both their passport and residence permit.

READ MORE: Scenes of chaos at Tenerife South Airport as EES rollout continues to gridlock Spain’s airports

The email warns that if a resident passes through the border as though they were a non-resident third country national, such as a tourist, the EES may wrongly count their days in Spain under the 90 day rule.

It adds that this could lead to future problems, including residents being flagged for exceeding the maximum authorised stay of three months, despite legally living in Spain.

The guidance contradicts the official public advice previously issued by Spain’s Interior Ministry, which had indicated that all non EU passport holders, including residents, would need to pass through EES registration points during the rollout phase.

READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE Confusion reigns for Brits at Malaga airport: Tourists and residents in Spain alike are bamboozled during EES digital passport roll out

The conflicting messages have added to the confusion that has surrounded the launch of the new border system, which has already caused long queues, inconsistent instructions and repeated disputes between staff and passengers at Malaga Airport.

British residents have routinely been told different things depending on which official they speak to, with some being directed to EES kiosks and others being turned away at the last moment.

READ MORE: EXPLAINER: Which queue should British residents with a TIE card join to enter Spain now that the EES is here?

Airlines have also struggled to keep up with the shifting rules, leading to further delays at the airport’s arrivals and departures halls.

The Olive Press has asked the Interior Ministry to clarify whether residents will be exempted from EES registration nationwide or whether this instruction applies only to Malaga.

Click here to read more Travel News from The Olive Press.

Tags:

Related Articles

Walter Finch, is the Digital Editor of the Olive Press and occasional roaming photographer who started out at the Daily Mail.
Born in London but having lived in six countries, he is well-travelled and worldly. He studied Philosophy at the University of Birmingham and earned his NCTJ diploma in journalism from London's renowned News Associates during the Covid era.
He got his first break working on the Foreign News desk of the Daily Mail's online arm, where he also helped out on the video desk due to previous experience as a camera operator and filmmaker.
He then decided to escape the confines of London and returned to Spain in 2022, having previously lived in Barcelona for many years.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

The McGrail Report – The unlikely role that British TV cop classics played in Gibraltar’s inquiry into the police and the politicians, by F Oliva

Previous Story

The McGrail Report – The unlikely role that British TV cop classics played in Gibraltar’s inquiry into the police and the politicians, by F Oliva

Latest from Lead

Related Articles

Go toTop