POLICE at Malaga Airport have issued new instructions telling British residents in Spain that they must not use the EES queues or automatic gates when entering or leaving the country.

An internal email sent by inspectors and seen by the Olive Press says that anyone holding a valid Spanish residence card, whether temporary or permanent, should not be registered in the EU Entry Exit System.

The message states that residents should therefore avoid the EES kiosks and automated passport gates and instead present themselves to an officer with both their passport and residence permit.

The email warns that if a resident passes through the border as though they were a non-resident third country national, such as a tourist, the EES may wrongly count their days in Spain under the 90 day rule.

It adds that this could lead to future problems, including residents being flagged for exceeding the maximum authorised stay of three months, despite legally living in Spain.

The guidance contradicts the official public advice previously issued by Spain’s Interior Ministry, which had indicated that all non EU passport holders, including residents, would need to pass through EES registration points during the rollout phase.

The conflicting messages have added to the confusion that has surrounded the launch of the new border system, which has already caused long queues, inconsistent instructions and repeated disputes between staff and passengers at Malaga Airport.

British residents have routinely been told different things depending on which official they speak to, with some being directed to EES kiosks and others being turned away at the last moment.

Airlines have also struggled to keep up with the shifting rules, leading to further delays at the airport’s arrivals and departures halls.

The Olive Press has asked the Interior Ministry to clarify whether residents will be exempted from EES registration nationwide or whether this instruction applies only to Malaga.

