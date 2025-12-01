Spain dishes out fresh travel advice for those visiting the UK as major visa overhaul comes into effect next year

SPAIN’S foreign office has published fresh advice for those wanting to visit the UK from next year – with big changes to how visas work looming on the horizon.

From February 25 next year, Spanish nationals who do not have a visa or legal residence in the UK will need to obtain an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) if they want to travel to Britain.

READ MORE: Brussels triples ETIAS ‘digital visa’ fee to enter Spain – but you won’t pay until 2027

If you do not need a visa to visit the UK for short stays of up to six months, you need an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA). From 25 February 2026 without an ETA you will not be able to board your transport or legally travel to the UK. pic.twitter.com/IHklLA1v33 — UK Visas & Immigration Official (@UKVIgovuk) December 1, 2025

The ETA has been in place since April this year – but authorities are tightening the rules and airlines will no longer allow travellers on board unless an application has been given the green light.

The authorisation is mandatory for Spanish nationals who are not resident in the UK and who are travelling for a short visit for tourism, business or family visits.

It is also required for passing through UK border control.

But it will not allow Spaniards to work or study in the UK, with those who wish to do so still requiring a visa.

READ MORE: Spain’s Golden Visa is officially no more: Housing crisis and money laundering blamed for closing the door

It is recommended that travellers apply at least three working days before the trip.

Most applications receive a positive response within a few minutes, but some cases require further review.

An application should be made on the UK government website and not through third party sources – with an ETA costing around €18.

The UK government recommends that British citizens with dual nationality ensure they have a valid British passport.

Those who are legally resident in the UK must have a UKVI electronic account on the eVisas platform with up-to-date details, including passport information.

Click here to read more Spain News from The Olive Press.